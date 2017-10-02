A Brunswick manufacturer of innovative construction safety products has received a $3.5 million investment.

Simple Telescopic Airtight Reusable Containment, or STARC, Systems announced Sunday that it received the investment from Blue Heron Captial, a growth equity fund in Richmond, Virginia.

“We are excited to have Blue Heron Capital as our partner as we look to our next phase of growth,” said Tim Hebert, founder and chairman of STARC, in a release. “Their

operational expertise will bring significant value to our company. STARC has had tremendous success so far and with this investment we will continue our path to becoming the leader in construction-containment solutions throughout North America.”

The company, founded in 2012, makes modular wall systems that provide airtight and sound-deadening construction barrier systems to protect work environments from the effects of construction. Hebert declined to say how much equity Blue Heron received in the transaction.

Hebert, whose family runs Hebert Construction, a Lewiston-based, third-generation family-owned company, saw a need for containment systems from his time on work sites.

“Construction companies invest too much time and resources on temporary measures. In some cases, we would spend more time on the temporary walls than on the construction project itself,” he said. “We created a solution that not only protects the work environment but also saves significant labor, time, money, and reduces waste.”

While the company’s products are used across industries, its containment system has been engineered to meet the high standards of the

health care industry, said the release. Hebert noted that hospitals spend $2.5 billion a monthy on renovation projects.

“It is imperative for these systems to remain operational during the construction process. This creates real problems with regard to infection control and dust

mitigation,” said Hebert.

Andrew Tichenor, co-founder of Blue Heron Capital said the investment will allow STARC Systems to expand across the country, and into other construction markets such as those for data centers and hospitality.

STARC, which has 17 employees, expects to hire as the company grows. Sine 2014, it has operated from TechPlace at Brunswick Landing, a shared-space, incubator for startup manufacturers on the former Navy base.

