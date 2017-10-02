In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night that left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured, the Josh Abbott Band posted a message that sent thoughts and prayers to the victims.

The Texas-based group performed at the Route 91 Harvest festival Sunday afternoon, several hours before a gunman fired into the crowd during Jason Aldean’s set.

This is the guy performing when shooting started NOT the musician in the previous band who has now changed his mind on gun control.FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean was the headlining performer when a gunman opened fire at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris/Invision via Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“I’ll never unhear those gunshots; and our band & crew will never forget how that moment made them feel. Our hearts are with all the victims.” he posted on Twitter.

However, one member of the band went even further, posting a lengthy message on Twitter about his personal response to the attack.

Speaking up about any remotely political issue is rare in country music, particularly about gun culture, given the genre’s close ties with the National Rifle Association. But after spending the night fearing for his life, Caleb Keeter, the group’s lead guitarist, spoke up about gun control.

“I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was. We actually have members of our crew with (Concealed Handgun Licenses), and legal firearms on the bus,” Keeter wrote. “They were useless.”

“We couldn’t touch them for fear police might think we were part of the massacre and shoot us. A small group (or one man) laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers desperately trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of fire power.

“Enough is enough.

“Writing my parents and the love of my life a goodbye last night and a living will because I felt like I wasn’t going to live through the night was enough for me to realize that this is completely and totally out of hand. These rounds were just powerful enough that my crew guys just standing in close proximity of a victim shot by this f-ing coward received shrapnel wounds.

“We need gun control RIGHT. NOW. My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn’t realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it. We are unbelievably fortunate to not be among the number of victims killed or seriously wounded by this maniac.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.