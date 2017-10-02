SACO

Hospital series explores cancer through artistic lens

Southern Maine Health Care will offer a free four-week series called “The Painted Book – Art to Heal,” to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Oct. 10, 17 and 24, at the Southern Maine Health Care walk-in center, 655 Main St.

People with a history of cancer, or those who are currently in treatment and their caregivers, are invited to participate in an artistic experience that explores their personal cancer journey through creative writing, visual imagery and art-journal techniques. Participants will create a painted book detailing their personal story.

Register at 283-7320.

WELLS

Events cater to lovers of Legos, French, Stephen King

The Wells Public Library will offer the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Mother Goose Storytime for ages 2 and younger and their caregivers, at 10:30 a.m. Monday

• Toddler Storytime, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers

• Random Fandom: Stephen King, for grades 5 through 8, meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday

• Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club meets at 3 p.m. Friday

• Music performance for adults by Ray Calabro at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Conversational French Language Group at 6 p.m. Thursday

• Fiber Arts at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by the Lunch and Learn talk “Tradition and Excellence: Art and Ogunquit, 1914-1918” at noon.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

CUMBERLAND

Library hosts expert for talk on Oriental rugs

Prince Memorial Library will host Oriental rug expert Tad Runge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 266 Main St.

Learn about the care and history of Oriental rugs. Participants are encouraged to bring in photos of their rug to learn more about its origin or history.

For more details, call 829-2215.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Harvest Festival includes wagon rides, barn tours

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will host its annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 707 Shaker Road, Route 26.

The event will feature free barn tours by Brother Arnold Hadd and free wagon rides. Items available for purchase include freshly picked apples, baked goods and specialty food.

The festival also features traditional craft demonstrations, live music, book signings, Native American artists and crafters, gourd decorating and nature walks.

For more details, call 926-4597 or visit www.maineshakers.com/workshops.

History Barn Open House features local exhibits

A New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231.

The event will feature local history exhibits. The public is invited.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

