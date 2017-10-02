CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices in northern New England are still on their way down in northern New England.
The latest survey from GasBuddy shows average retail gasoline prices in Maine fell 6.3 cents per gallon in last week, averaging $2.51 on Sunday. In New Hampshire, the price was $2.56 per gallon, down 3.4 cents from the previous week. The price in Vermont was down 2.2 cents in the past week, to 2.64 per gallon.
The national average has fallen 2.2 cents in the last week to $2.53 per gallon. That’s 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 31.4 cents higher than a year ago.
Interactive: Christian MilNeil