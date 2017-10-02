Krispy Kreme in Saco opens early Tuesday, but the first eager customers showed up well before dawn Monday.

The first Maine location of the famous doughnut chain will hit the “hot light” to indicate fresh doughnuts are ready at 6 a.m. Tuesday, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials.

Festivities celebrating the opening began Monday with live music, movies projected onto the building and pizza served in the parking lot. The store is giving numerous prizes, including free doughnuts for a year to the first 100 guests in line. The first customers staked out their places in line at 3 a.m. Monday, according to Robert Biggs, executive director of Saco Main Street.

“People are crazy about their food, doughnuts and coffee in Saco,” Biggs said.

Krispy Kreme hired more than 70 employees for the Saco store. Cort Mendez, the franchise owner, is also opening a Krispy Kreme shop in Auburn.

