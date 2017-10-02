Gov. Paul LePage is scheduled to attend a meeting with President Trump and several other governors at the White House on Monday.

Trump’s daily schedule, published early Monday, includes an 11:35 a.m. meeting with LePage and the Republican governors of Kentucky, Mississippi and New Hampshire.

The meeting was expected to last about 50 minutes, according to Trump’s public calendar.

Later, LePage also has dinner planned with Republican members of Congress.

LePage’s communications office does not publish a schedule or calendar of his appointments for the public. His communications director, Peter Steele, would not say why the governor was meeting with the president.

“When we have something to release to (the Portland Press Herald), we’ll let you know,” Steele said in an email.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told the Concord Monitor early Monday he expected the meeting to be about “regulatory reform and strategies among other things.”

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.