Portland is becoming widely recognized as one of the best places to live. While this is a source of pride, it is also a warning: If Portland is to retain its character, it must hold on to the qualities that have provided that character. Of the three people running for the at-large seat on the Portland City Council, only Joey Brunelle has a platform that will incorporate the new without losing the old.

While other candidates focus on the financially comfortable, Joey has positions that balance the needs of all Portlanders, including good schools, good wages and fair rent. He is running a campaign by talking to everyone; he’s received many small contributions, rather than indebting himself to a small number of big donors.

If Portland is to become a destination, it also must remain a home for all. I urge your support for Joey Brunelle for the at-large seat on the Portland City Council.

Seth Berner

Portland

