A prominent advocate for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument whose mother donated the monument land to the federal government will announce Monday that he is running for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Lucas St. Clair , 39, the son of philanthropist Roxanne Quimby, was set to make a formal announcement at a 1:15 p.m. press conference at the Bangor Public Library, according to a press release from David Farmer, a political adviser who has worked with St. Clair on the monument issue.

St. Clair currently lives in Portland but has purchased a home in Hampden, where he intends to live, Farmer said. Farmer said St. Clair announced his candidacy during an informal breakfast meeting with supporters in Millinocket earlier Monday.

Former President Barack Obama created Katahdin Woods and Waters in August of 2016, after Quimby’s nonprofit, Elliotsville Plantation, donated more than 87,000 acres of land and pledged a $40 million endowment for the project, which is next to Baxter State Park near Millinocket in north central Maine.

St. Clair is the sixth Democrat to enter what is becoming a crowded primary in which party voters will decide who should challenge the two-term incumbent, U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican from Oakland.

Other Democrats in the race include state Rep. Jared Golden of Lewiston, a Marine Corps veteran and assistant majority leader in the Maine House of Representatives; Jonathan Fulford, a two-time state Senate candidate from Waldo County; Bar Harbor restaurateur Tim Rich; Craig Olson, an Islesboro resident, former selectman and antique bookseller, and Phil Cleaves, a Dexter resident.

This story will be updated.

