NEW YORK — Pete Rose is out of the Fox Sports lineup.

The network says David Ortiz and Keith Hernandez have been added to the Fox studio for postseason telecasts. They’ll join Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas as analysts, along with host Kevin Burkhardt.

The 76-year-old Rose was part of Fox postseason telecasts the last two seasons. A woman’s claim that she had a sexual relationship with the career hits leader when she was a minor became public this summer. Her claim was part of testimony in a federal lawsuit Rose filed last year in Philadelphia against a lawyer whose investigation concluded the former Cincinnati star bet on the Reds while managing the team.

Ortiz worked in the Fox studio during the 2014 World Series. The Boston slugger retired after last season.

Hernandez has been an analyst on New York Mets telecasts since 2006. The first baseman helped the Mets win the 1986 championship.

The Fox telecasts begin Thursday before the start of the AL Division Series games.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Mike Timlin was at the country music festival in Las Vegas at the center of a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Timlin posted to his Twitter account that he was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was taking place across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where the shooter was located on the 32nd floor shooting down at concertgoers.

Timlin said “please pray for all who have been wounded. All my group is ok #Godisalmighty.”

Timlin pitched for the Red Sox between 2003 and 2008, his last year in the majors.

Boston Herald sports columnist Steve Buckley reached Timlin by phone Monday morning, but he declined to comment.

“I’d rather not talk about it just yet, I don’t want to make this about me,” he said. “It’s not. It’s about all who were killed or wounded.”

THE ATLANTA Braves say John Coppolella has resigned as general manager after it was learned that he was the target of a Major League Baseball investigation into a violation of rules in the international player market.

Braves president John Hart will take over GM duties while the team searches for a new one.

In a statement Monday, the Braves said, “the resignation comes as a result of a breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market.” Hart said the Braves will give MLB their full cooperation during the probe.

An MLB spokesman would not provide details on an ongoing investigation.

The Braves, who finished 72-90 this year, have been very active in the international market in recent years.

Coppolella was promoted to GM after the 2015 season.

DETROIT TIGERS first baseman Miguel Cabrera has long been an idol to baseball-playing youths in his native Venezuela, and now the 11-time All Star is a hero off the field after bailing out a team of young players who had been kept from going to a regional tournament by their country’s economic crisis.

Venezuela’s Baseball Federation on Monday confirmed that the under-10 national team was heading to the tournament in northern Mexico.

It’s unclear if the tournament organizers will reschedule three games that were forfeited when the team missed them.

