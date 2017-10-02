A man is dead following a police standoff that dragged on for hours Monday in the York County town of Lebanon.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said state troopers found Wayne Castellez, 59, dead inside his mobile home on Lower Barley Road about 9:30 p.m.

McCausland said Castellez “likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

McCausland said the standoff began Monday afternoon after state police received reports of shots fired inside the mobile home. State police provide coverage for the town of Lebanon, which is on the Maine-New Hampshire border.

Castellez’s wife fled the home without injury, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene.

“There were efforts to make contact with him for some time, but that is all I know,” McCausland said.

