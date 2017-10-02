Game Wardens are asking the public to help locate and identify two suspects in a hunting-related shooting Monday morning in Gorham in which a man was struck in the face by bird shot.

The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. off Mosher Road, where a 55-year-old Casco man was hunting pheasant across the road from Shaw Bros. Construction.

The victim, who was not named, had a brief interaction with two men in the area immediately following the shooting, but they fled in a pickup truck.

Wardens are asking the public to help identify the men and the truck, which was described at an early 2000s, Toyota 4×4 two-door, extended cab truck with an open bed. The truck may be an older model Tundra or T100, according to game wardens.

The two men who fled are presumed to have been the shooter or shooters, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Warden Service.

The victim, who was wearing a hunter-orange vest at the time he was shot, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Bridgton Hospital.

