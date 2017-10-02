FARMINGTON — Judge William Stokes declared a mistrial Monday in the murder trial of Timothy Danforth of Farmington after jurors stated that they were deadlocked.

The six-day trial concluded after Stokes asked each juror whether they were at an impasse.

Timothy Danforth, left, talks with his co-counsel, Jeffrey Wilson, before the start of Danforth's murder trial in Franklin County Superior Court on Sept. 25.

Danforth, 25, formerly of Wilton, is accused of shooting Michael Reis, 24, of New Sharon three times with a shotgun at the home of Robert Danforth, Timothy Danforth’s father, on June 1, 2016.

A bag of marijuana and a $200 debt owed to Robert Danforth by Zachary Uhlman, then 18, of Wilton set off a barrage of texts on May 31 that ended in a deadly confrontation at 259 Weld Road in Wilton.

Assistant Attorney General Robert “Bud” Ellis said a second trial is unlikely this year because of court scheduling and attorneys.

“We’re very disappointed,” Ellis said. “It happens, not often, but it does happen. The family of Michael Reis has paid an emotional investment. It is difficult for them.”

Reis’ mother and family members said “no comment” as they left the courthouse.

Defense co-counsel Sarah Glynn and Jeffrey Wilson were also disappointed with the outcome.

“We would have preferred a straight not guilty,” Glynn said.

Danforth and his family members had “no comment” as they waited in the hallway after the jury was dismissed.

Danforth remains free on bail and supervised release, she said.

It is now up to the state prosecutor to decide whether to pursue a second trial, Glynn said. She agreed that it was unlikely to happen this year.

There is no statute of limitations on murder charges.

The trial started Sept. 25 and testimony finished Thursday afternoon.

The 12 jurors were charged with deliberating whether Danforth was guilty of murder, and if not, whether he was guilty of manslaughter, self-defense or defense of premises.

Danforth pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in August 2016.

