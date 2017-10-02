FREEPORT — Alexa Koenig scored three minutes into overtime Monday night to lift Freeport to a 3-2 victory against Fryeburg Academy in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game.

A first-half goal from Natalie Anderson, and a goal by Lefebvre from Koenig gave Freeport (8-3-1) a 2-0 lead midway through the second half.

But Kirsten Wentworth and Kaylee Emery answered for Fryeburg (4-8) to force overtime.

Bridgett Fahey had seven saves for the Raiders. Katelyn Rouleau finished with five for Freeport.

DEERING 0, NOBLE 0: Maddalena Lapomarda had 15 saves for the Rams (1-8-1) and Kaylee Mayotte finished with five for the Knights (2-8-1) at North Berwick.

ST. DOMINIC 8, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2: Caroline Johnson, Hannah Trottier-Braun and Paige Cote each scored twice as the Saints (12-0) defeated the Panthers (5-7) at Yarmouth.

Anna Cote and Callie Samson also scored for St. Dom’s.

Katie Larson and Emily McKenney, from Larson, answered for NYA, and Eliza Tod made 18 saves.

BOOTHBAY REGION 1, WINTHROP 0: Syndey Meader scored from Chloe Arsenault with 19:56 remaining as the Seahawks (10-1) edged the Ramblers (10-1-1) at Winthrop, giving Coach Donna Jordan her 300th career varsity victory.

Winthrop had a chance to tie with 2:54 left but Emily Amaral blocked a penalty shot from Kinli DiBiase.

FALMOUTH 2, GORHAM 1: Grace Soucy scored with 7:06 remaining in overtime off an assist from Emma Cohen to lift the Yachtsmen (5-7) past the Rams (5-6) at Falmouth.

Grace Dewitt put Gorham ahead 1-0 on an unassisted goal with 11:42 left in the first half, but Brienn Douglas tied it with 19:05 left in regulation.

Jessica Dusseault had four saves for Gorham. Caitlin Bull needed one for Falmouth.

MASSABESIC 8, PORTLAND 0: Emma Rutledge finished with four goals as the Mustangs (10-1) defeated the Bulldogs (0-10-1) at Portland.

Rutledge had three goals, and Kaylee St. Laurent and Isabelle Hurlburt also scored in the first half.

Rutledge’s fourth goal came midway through the second half, before Sara Woodward and Hurlburt also scored.

Jada McIlwain stopped 18 shots for Portland.

GREELY 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Ella Novick had two goals and two assists to lift the Rangers (6-4-1) past the Patriots (1-9-1) at Gray.

Maddy Perfetti added a goal and assist, and Delia Knox, Caroline Wren Payne and Hannah Perfetti also scored for Greely. Alexandra Shampine answered for the Patriots.

Kylie Rogers recorded three saves for Greely. Alicia Credit and Mackenzie Baston combined to stop four shots for Gray-New Gloucester.

LAKE REGION 2, POLAND 1: Olivia Deschenes scored from Paige Davis 3:56 into overtime as the Lakers (7-5) beat the Knights (8-4) at Naples.

After a scoreless first half, Davis put Lake Region ahead with an assist from Deschenes early in the second, but Poland tied it midway through the half on a goal by Brianna Doucette.

Ashton Sturtevant had four saves for Poland. Arianna Hoot had two for Lake Region.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Elly Young scored three times, including the go-ahead goal midway through the second half, as the Rangers (2-7-1) downed the Seagulls (2-7-2) at Old Orchard Beach.

After Young scored early, Meagan Dyer tied it. Young put in her second goal just before the half to give Traip a 2-1 lead.

Allie Shaw tied it in the second half from Dyer.

Leah Green had nine saves for Old Orchard.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 4, ST. DOMINIC 0: Ilyas Abdi scored twice for the Flyers (7-1-1), who took a 3-0 halftime lead and beat the Saints (2-7) in Portland.

Abdi opened the scoring after 2:25 from Thorne Kieffer. Asker Hussein made it 2-0 four minutes later from Luca Antolini.

Abdi put in his second goal with 11 minutes left in the half. Antolini added an unassisted goal midway through the second half.

Matt Gosselin had 11 saves for St. Dominic.

CARRABEC 3, WISCASSET 0: Cavan Weggler scored two goals and Nathan McGray had another as the Cobras (5-5) downed Wiscasset (1-9) at North Anson.

Brad Clark had four saves for Carrabec.

RICHMOND 7, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Andrew Vachon, Matt Rines and Dustin Simmons each scored two goals to lead the Bobcats (10-0) past NYA (2-6-1) at Richmond.

Nate Kendrick also scored for Richmond, and Nick Adams and Rines each had a pair of assists.

TEMPLE 5, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 0: Nikoli Kekia scored three goals, and Will Paradis had a goal and two assists to lead Temple (9-0) past Seacoast Christian (5-4) at Waterville.

Micah Riportella also scored.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, DEERING 0: Alyanna Beaudoin scored for the Trojans (3-7) with 10 minutes remaining in the first half to defeat the Rams (2-6-2) at Portland.

Dana Sirois made seven saves for a shutout. Gianna Charest stopped six shots for Deering.

MASSABESIC 3, BIDDEFORD 2: Madison Drain scored three goals to lead the Mustangs (1-9) past the Tigers (1-9) at Biddeford.

Drain scored twice in the first half but Serena Speight answered with two goals to send the game into halftime at 2-2.

Drain added the winner in the second half.

Julia Blackington stopped 29 shots for Massabesic. Jillian Lewis made 13 saves for Biddeford.

LAKE REGION 2, WELLS 1: Isabella Russo scored in overtime to lift the Lakers (3-5-1) past the Warriors (6-4) at Wells.

Russo opened the scoring with 20 minutes remaining in the second half, but Hannah Cottis answered for Wells with nine minutes to play in regulation.

Madison Rock made six saves for the Lakers. Lauren Bartlett had one for the Warriors.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 5, WISCASSET 0: Tia Day scored two goals and Audrey Fletcher had three assists to lead the Mustangs (8-1) past Wiscasset (7-3) at Monmouth.

CARRABEC 4, BOOTHBAY REGION 0: Makayla Vicneire had a goal and two assists to lead the Cobras (4-4-2) over the Seahawks (3-7) at North Anson.

VOLLEYBALL

GREELY 3, CONY 0: The Rangers (7-5) defeated the Rams (6-5) in straight sets at Cumberland, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.