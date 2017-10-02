BOSTON — The new-look Boston Celtics – the very new-look Boston Celtics – opened their preseason schedule Monday night with a 94-82 victory against the Charlotte Hornets at a sold-out TD Garden.

With just four players returning from the team that pulled a surprise last season by entering the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, there were a lot of debuts to digest – hello Gordon Hayward, nice to see ya, Kyrie Irving, welcome to the NBA, Jayson Tatum.

But the one player who may have raised the most eyebrows was Daniel Theis, the player from Germany that the Celtics had been following for six seasons before signing him over the summer. Theis, a 6-foot-9 forward, scored 12 points in 14 minutes and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

The three new players drawing the most attention were off their shooting games. Hayward, the free agent the Celtics felt they really needed to get, shot 2 of 6 and finished with five points; Irving, who asked for a trade away from LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers – and the Celtics gave up Isaiah Thomas to get him – was 4 of 11 for nine points; and Tatum, the No. 2 overall draft choice from Duke who looked so good in the summer league, shot 4 of 11 and also finished with nine points.

The Celtics led 22-19 after the first quarter and 47-43 at halftime.

Boston used 15 players, with Abdel Nader, the D-League rookie of the year last season with the Maine Red Claws, scoring 10 points. Aron Baynes, who came over from the Detroit Pistons, also scored 10.

WARRIORS: Coach Steve Kerr joined the team in China after flying separately because of a passport delay.

A team spokesman said in an email that Kerr arrived early Tuesday local time in Shenzhen, China. After a home preseason opener Saturday night, the Golden State charter plane departed Oakland on Sunday afternoon for two preseason games against Minnesota in China.

Kerr’s passport had been held up in a processing delay by no fault of his own.

CAVALIERS: Kevin Love is being moved after all – from forward to center.

Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation for three years in Cleveland, will be the club’s new starting center, Coach Tyronn Lue announced after the team played an intra-squad scrimmage.

Lue has experimented with Love at center during training camp and likes how it opens the floor for LeBron James and others.

In addition to Love going to center, Tristan Thompson will come off the bench and the newly acquired forward Jae Crowder will take Love’s former spot.

Lue has more options this season after Cleveland’s roster was overhauled with Irving being traded, and the additions of Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas, Crowder and Jeff Green.

Wade will likely be Cleveland’s backup point guard until Thomas recovers from a hip injury.

Also, James is still slowed by a sprained ankle and will sit out Wednesday night’s exhibition opener.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.