NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have seen quarterback Marcus Mariota be a pretty quick healer, and that’s what they’re hoping to see again as he deals with a strained hamstring.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Mariota is day to day after an MRI showed a strain. Mularkey compared the injury to running back DeMarco Murray’s recent hamstring injury, which kept Murray out of a couple practices but not a game.

Quarterback Alex Smith of Kansas City attempts to avoid Washington's Ryan Kerrigan, right, during the first half Monday night at Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 29-20.

“Again, we’re going to take it day by day with (Mariota), make sure we’re smart with it,” Mularkey said.

Mariota, who ran for two touchdowns, aggravated his hamstring Sunday in the first half of a 57-14 loss to the Houston Texans. Mariota has a passer rating of 79.8 with three touchdown passes and three interceptions, and has completed 66 of 110 for 792 yards. Mariota was intercepted twice by the Texans, the second coming after he hurt his hamstring.

“He actually went back in the game after that and threw the interception as we started the two-minute drill,” Mularkey said. “Couldn’t step into the throw very well. Came out at halftime warming up like he was going to get ready to play. We’ve got a lot of football still to play and wanted to be smart with him.”

RAIDERS: Oakland will be without quarterback Derek Carr for two to six weeks after he injured his back in a 16-10 loss to Denver.

Carr left the game at Denver late in the third quarter Sunday after being shaken up on a sack.

LIONS: Starting outside linebacker Paul Worrilow suffered a sprained MCL in Detroit’s 14-7 win Sunday over Minnesota.

Coach Jim Caldwell declined comment on the ailment but Worrilow is expected to miss multiple games with an injury that happened on the team’s first defensive play.

BILLS: Starting receiver Jordan Matthews and starting linebacker Ramon Humber are out indefinitely because of broken thumbs.

Coach Sean McDermott said the two will require surgery after both were hurt Sunday in a 23-17 win at Atlanta.

COWBOYS: A federal appeals court in New Orleans could rule as early as Tuesday on whether running back Ezekiel Elliott must begin serving a six-game suspension because of domestic violence allegations.

Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott in August after the league concluded a yearlong investigation that found Elliott had several physical confrontations with his then-girlfriend in Ohio.

CARDINALS: Linebacker Markus Golden has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Golden, a third-year pro whose 12 sacks led the Cardinals last season, was injured Sunday while rushing the passer in overtime of a 18-15 win over San Francisco. He will need surgery after the swelling in his knee goes down, Ccoach Bruce Arians said.

SEAHAWKS: Running back Chris Carson suffered a fracture in his lower left leg when he was pinned in a pile in the fourth quarter of the win over Indianapolis.

Coach Pete Carroll said the fracture was discovered just below Carson’s knee.

VIKINGS: Running back Dalvin Cook will miss the remainder of his rookie season because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

BEARS: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina, will start next Monday night against Minnesota after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games.

MONDAY’S GAME

CHIEFS 29, WASHINGTON 20: Rookie Harrison Butker kicked a 43-yard field goal with eight seconds left, and Kansas City (4-0) defeated Washington (2-2) at Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs added a touchdown as time expired when Justin Houston returned a fumble as Washington was attempting to keep the ball alive on the final play of the game.

Washington led 10-7 at halftime. The game was tied through three quarters.

