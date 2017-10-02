The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram announces two appointments in its newsroom.

Karen Beaudoin, web editor for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, is taking on a new role as director of digital content platforms.

Beaudoin’s position will support best practices and work flows utilizing the platform technologies shared by the company’s consortium of websites. She joined MaineToday Media more than 13 years ago and has held various positions, including a producer for MaineToday.com. Most recently, she was a producer, then web editor for the Press Herald.

Katherine Lee, city editor at the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram for the past five years, will move into the role of web editor.

Her new focus will be getting news to the web fast, updating developing stories continuously and supervising the way the news organization presents its journalism and uses social channels and analytics.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Karen Bilodeau, a partner at McTeague Higbee, was named to the board of directors of the Workers’ Injury & Advocacy Group.

Bilodeau has years of experience fighting for the rights of people who have been injured on the job.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Carolyn Mitchell, a 13-year employee at Allen Insurance and Financial in Camden, recently achieved an Accredited Customer Service Representative in personal insurance from the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America.

Mitchell, of Camden, has been with the company for 13 years.

GENERAL

Sebago Technics in South Portland announced the acquisition of Sweet Associates, a hydrogeological consulting company of Falmouth.

Both firms have been in business for more than 35 years. Through the acquisition, expanded servies will be available to clients of both firms.

Clyde Bergemann Bachmann Inc. in Auburn has been acquired by private investors and will once again be known as Bachmann Industries Inc.

Prior to the acquisition, the company comprised the air-gas handling division of the multinational Clyde Bergemann Power Group. CBPG acquired Bachmann Industries, Inc. in 2009 and renamed it Clyde Bergemann Bachmann. The group recently decided to sell the non-core asset as part of a restructuring.

