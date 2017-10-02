The developers of The Press Hotel and Union restaurant in Portland said Monday that they have formed a new hospitality enterprise called Fathom Cos.

The business has two main divisions, a management arm that will focus on future hospitality projects and a real estate development arm that will focus on historic renovations and repositioning of hotel, office, residential and mixed-use properties, the company said in a news release.

Fathom operates the Press Hotel and Union, and has 100 employees, it said. The company is led by developer Jim Brady, who is president of Fathom. Other members of the company’s leadership team include Vice President of Operations Michael Strejcek, Chairman Dennis Ruppel, Vice President Chris Ruppel, and Corporate Executive Chef Josh Berry.

According to the company’s website, the Portland-based company will place a heavy emphasis on charitable giving, volunteering, partnering with local vendors and sustainable development.

