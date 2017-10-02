colleges

Bowdoin men top Thomas with two goals in a minute

CJ Masterson scored twice in the 64th minute to push the Bowdoin College men’s soccer team to its third straight win, a 2-1 victory over Thomas on Monday in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Masterson tied the game at 63:27, then gave Bowdoin (7-2) the lead 34 seconds later, scoring off a pass from Ethan Ellsworth.

Tevin Reid scored for Thomas (5-4) in the 20th minute.

FIELD HOCKEY: Kara Finnerty scored three times to lead 10th-ranked Bowdoin (5-2) to a 3-0 win over Southern Maine (4-7) at Gorham.

Finnerty scored two goals in the first half, one in the third minute off an assist from Elizabeth Bennewitz, and the other in the 19th off a feed from Tala Glass.

Finnerty also scored unassisted in the 52nd minute.

FOOTBALL: No. 7 Michigan will be without injured quarterback Wilton Speight for “multiple weeks,” according to Coach Jim Harbaugh, and John O’Korn will get the start Saturday night at home against Michigan State.

Harbaugh did not reveal details of the injury to Speight, who was hurt in the first quarter of a Sept. 23 victory at Purdue. He left the stadium for X-rays and Harbaugh later referred to it as a “soft tissue” injury.

TENNIS

JAPAN OPEN: Top-seeded Marin Cilic advanced to the second round at Tokyo on Monday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2.

Cilic, who is aiming for his first Japan Open title after reaching the 2016 semifinals and the 2015 quarterfinals, had eight aces and won 24 of his 29 first-service points.

Also, fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson beat Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-6 (6) and Adrian Mannarino beat Japanese wild-card entry Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (3).

CYCLING

MECHANICAL DOPING: An amateur rider was caught using a motor hidden on his bike at a small French race over the weekend, possibly the first case of mechanical doping in the country.

Acting on a tip from the French anti-doping agency on Sunday, local police arrested the rider, whose identity has not been revealed, after the race in southwestern France.

Local media said the 43-year-old man, whose impressive climbing abilities in a previous race had raised doubts, admitted to cheating.

“Unfortunately, the outcome of this operation confirms what we feared about the possible use of this type of fraud in the amateur world,” French cycling president Michel Callot said in a statement. “It is a real insult to our sport, and to all the competitors carrying out their activity in all honesty.”

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Barcelona is joining a strike to protest against the Spanish government’s actions in Catalonia’s independence vote. None of its professional teams will practice on Tuesday.

Barcelona said on Monday its youth teams also won’t train, and the club headquarters will be closed.

– Staff and news service report

