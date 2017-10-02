The fruit fly has been good to Jeffrey C. Hall.

His landmark research, which helped crack the mystery of the body’s circadian rhythms and opened up new fields of study that linked disruptions in those rhythms with possible health problems, has been honored many times over in biology and genetics circles.

On Monday, Hall and two others – Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young – received the highest accolade possible, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

“I never really expected this, I mean who would?” Hall said in a telephone interview from his home in Cambridge, Maine, where he has lived since he retired in 2008. “Research is a tough road of toiling … mostly in obscurity.”

Hall and Rosbash conducted their research, dating back to the early 1980s, at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. Young conducted similar research at The Rockefeller University in New York.

Although researchers had known about circadian rhythms, their collective work in isolating the so-called “period gene” changed the landscape.

“Until then, the body clock was viewed as a sort of black box,” said Michael Hastings, a scientist at the U.K. Medical Research Council. “We knew nothing about its operation. But what they did was get the genes that made the body clock, and once you’ve got the genes, you can take the field wherever you want to.”

Juleen Zierath of the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute, which chooses the laureates, said the researchers raised “awareness of the importance of a proper sleep hygiene.”

Researchers now know that circadian rhythms adapt the workings of the body to different phases of the day, influencing sleep, behavior, hormone levels, body temperature and metabolism but that wasn’t always the case.

Carlos Ibanez, another assembly member, said their original research created a “field that has exploded massively.”

“I am very pleased for the fruit fly,” said Rosbash, 73, who still teachers at Brandeis. He said he got the call about the award just after 5 a.m.

“When the landline rings at that hour, normally it is because someone died,” he said. “”I’m still a little overwhelmed.”

The three researchers will share the $1.1 million prize, although Hall said he doesn’t expect the money to alter his life in any way.

After the announcement early Monday morning from Sweden, he fielded dozens of congratulatory phone calls from former colleagues and friends but still had errands to run later in the day.

“I’m not sure winning this prize means I don’t have to buy dog food,” the 72-year-old said.

‘I LIKED THE WORK’

Hall was born in Brooklyn and grew up in suburban Washington, D.C., according to a 2005 profile in the Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences, an industry periodical.

He attended Amherst College in Massachusetts in the early 1960s with the intention of completing medical school, but he abandoned that about halfway through his undergraduate studies to focus on genetics.

At Amherst, he met researcher Philip Ives, who was studying fruit flies and who became an early mentor.

From there, Hall went to graduate school at the University of Washington, which had a dedicated genetics department and a laboratory of drosophila, the genus that includes fruit flies.

Hall received his Ph. D. from UW as well and was recommended for post-doctoral work at California Institute of Technology under Seymour Benzer, a renowned geneticist.

Hall continued research in Benzer’s lab until 1974, when he took a faculty position at Brandeis University, where he stayed for more than three decades.

Hall, who never married, said staying single gave him an advantage.

“My colleagues, they would come to work and then go home,” he said. “I worked 70 hours a week for 35 years. I didn’t do it because I was a workaholic, I did it because I liked the work.”

He never stopped researching the fruit fly, though, and with colleagues at Brandies used the tiny creatures to study circadian rhythms, sometimes referred to as our biological clock.

Hall and Rosbash, who had been conducting separate but complimentary research in the years prior, found that a protein encoded by the gene accumulated during the night and degraded during daytime. Their original study of fruit flies was “able to peek inside our biological clock and elucidate its inner workings,” the Nobel citation said, and led to subsequent research connecting disruptions in circadian rhythms with health problems

“Our wellbeing is affected when there is a temporary mismatch between our external environment and this internal biological clock, for example when we travel across several time zones and experience ‘jet lag,'” the statement said. “There are also indications that chronic misalignment between our lifestyle and the rhythm dictated by our inner time keeper is associated with increased risk for various diseases.”

That misalignment may be associated with diseases including cancer and degenerative neurological conditions.

“Circadian dysfunction has been linked to sleep disorders, as well as depression, bipolar disorder, cognitive function, memory formation and some neurological diseases,” a Nobel background report said.

Hall wryly noted that he was already awake when he received the call from Sweden about his Nobel Prize in medicine because of changes in his circadian rhythm as he has grown older.

“If you understand how the normal process works, that gives you a chance, not an inevitability, but a chance to influence the internal workings of the clock and possibly to improve a patient’s well-being,” he said.

SIGNIFICANT WORK IN HUMAN HEALTH

Hall spends most of his time these days at his home in Cambridge, a small, rural town west of Dexter where he has hundreds of acres of a farmland that he allows others to use – either to grow corn or tap sugar maple trees.

He lives alone, technically, but has seven dogs to keep him company. When he’s not with him, he’s riding one of several Harley Davidson motorcycles through the back roads of Piscataquis County.

He mostly like his rural lifestyle, he said, although he misses the intellectual atmosphere of a college campus.

“I’ve mostly lived in cities and this is very different,” he said. “It’s environmentally appealing and there are many nice people but so many seem squeezed down in terms of their outlook on life.

“As an outsider, I know more about Maine than they do.”

Hall ended up in Maine by accident.

Several years ago, a former University of Maine biologist and researcher named Dusty Dowse did a sabbatical at Brandeis in Hall’s lab. The two were students together at Amherst College back in the 1960s and ended up in the same line of research.

“I was doing more mathematical analysis; he was into the molecular biology,” Dowse said.

Hall returned the favor and did a sabbatical at Dowse’s lab and fell in love with the state. He ended up purchasing property not far from Dowse in Cambridge and taught for two years at UMaine after his retirement from Brandeis in 2008.

Dowse heard about the Nobel announcement from another former colleague and visited Hall on Monday.

“He’s a very self-effacing guy, very humble,” Dowse said. “For this type of research, you can never say, ‘Well, they cured cancer,’ but this is the type of work that we use to examine human health, so it’s significant.”

Hall explained that for researchers like himself and his colleagues, the Nobel Prize is often the culmination of years of other awards.

“I think this is the sixth award that has come our way,” he said.

Still, Hall said, to be awarded for scientific research, “at a time when much of the country has turned against science,” is gratifying.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.

