Joshua McNally, the truck driver who crossed a center line and killed a middle school teacher in April 2016, will serve six years in prison for manslaughter, a Cumberland County Superior Court judge decided Monday.

Judge Nancy Mills sentenced McNally to 17 years, all but six suspended, plus four years of probation. He will also serve six years concurrently on a charge of causing a death while driving on a suspended license.

Related Headlines Truck driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed Naples teacher

The crash on April 20, 2016, killed Adam Perron, a popular teacher at Lake Region Middle School and young father from Harrison. According to witnesses, the produce truck driven by McNally crossed over into oncoming traffic on Route 302 in Casco and struck Perron’s car, killing him.

McNally said he doesn’t remember anything from the morning of the crash, although other drivers said they saw him driving erratically and crossing the middle of the road at least two other times in the minutes preceding the crash. Both times, other vehicles – an ambulance with its lights and siren on and a large tractor-trailer – had to swerve to avoid a head-on crash.

Prosecutors and McNally’s attorneys had agreed that, in exchange for a guilty plea, McNally would have to serve no more than eight years in prison.

There’s no indication that McNally, who was driving for Native Maine Produce, was using his cell phone at the time of the crash, but Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Matt Tice said records indicated that he had made five calls in the hour before the crash, including a call 12 minutes before to a man Tice described as a dealer that McNally sometimes bought drugs from. The cell phone records also indicated that five apps on the phone were open while McNally was driving. The crash was “a manslaughter waiting to happen,” Tice said.

Mills said she was convinced that McNally’s cell phone must have played some role in the crash and hopes that the sentence sends a message to others who drive while also using a cell phone.

“It’s the new addiction,” she said. “People simply cannot put this thing away … any more than an alcoholic can put down a bottle of gin or a heroin addict can put down a needle.”

McNally, 32, had only a minor criminal record, Mills noted, but he had a spotty driving record, including a charge of passing a stopped school bus in 2004, even before he got his license. He finally got a license in 2012 and was charged with texting while driving in 2015. His license was suspended because he never showed up in court on the charge and failed to pay the fine.

Tice said McNally continued to collect unemployment benefits after getting a job at Native Maine and was abusing drugs, including heroin, Xanax, OxyContin and marijuana. Mills said the record of text messages showed that after McNally got a text message from his wife saying the couple had just 53 cents in their checking account, he texted a drug dealer, asking, “Can you get anything? I’ve got money.”

Elizabeth Perron, Adam Perron’s widow, told Mills that her husband was “kind and smart and thoughtful.”

Then she turned to McNally, who sat with his arms folded in front of him and looking down at the table, and said, “You are a danger, plain and simple.”

Jeff Perron, Adam Perron’s father, said his mind never strays far from the day his son died.

“Every day is April 20 to me,” he told the court. “I don’t take my son off my mind.”

Jeff Perron said others may blame drugs or cell phones for causing the crash that killed his son, but he casts blame squarely on McNally.

“Joshua, this is on you,” he said. “This is how you’ve conducted your life.”

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.