NEW YORK — Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins remembers well all those October losses to the New York Yankees. But for the rest of the clubhouse, it may as well be ancient history.

In the playoffs for the first time in seven years, Mauer and Minnesota will face New York in the AL wild-card game Tuesday night, hoping to turn around what has been a one-sided postseason rivalry.

Aaron Judge, who set a rookie record with 52 home runs this season, will lead the New York Yankees into the AL wild-card game Tuesday night at home against the Minnesota Twins. Associated Press/Frank Franklin II Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

New York eliminated the Twins in the division series four times from 2003-10, repeatedly dashing the World Series aspirations of a largely homegrown lineup.

“Somebody asked me earlier, ‘Does it feel like seven years?’ ” Mauer said. “I said, ‘Yes, and all of that.’ ”

Mauer is the only holdover from that era. Minnesota now has a new batch of budding young stars, and it’s a group that’s already wrecked some history. Powered by Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton, these Twins became the first team to go from 100 losses one year to the playoffs the next.

“I’m really excited for this group to experience this,” Mauer said. “There’s a lot of guys in our clubhouse that this is their first go-round. I was just real happy. It’s been a special year to see these guys kind of grow.”

This time Minnesota won’t be running into playoff-proven Yankee greats like Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

Like the Twins, New York has been fueled by its burgeoning big leaguers. Aaron Judge headlines the crew, which also includes Tuesday’s starter, Luis Severino, and catcher Gary Sanchez. Only Brett Gardner, Greg Bird, Didi Gregorius and Chase Headley started for New York in its previous wild-card appearance, a 3-0 loss to Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros in 2015.

“The faces have changed so much,” said Yankees Manager Joe Girardi, who managed New York past Minnesota in the 2009 and ’10 playoffs.

Judge set a rookie record with 52 homers this year and has become the new face of the franchise.

Limiting Judge may be the most pivotal task for Twins starter Ervin Santana.

“Have to be careful with him,” Santana said. “Don’t try to leave any cookies right there.”

As of Monday afternoon, Twins Manager Paul Molitor hadn’t decided on Sano’s status, although he was optimistic Sano would play. Sano has been recovering from a stress reaction in his left shin.

He missed 38 games before returning Friday, then he was pinch hit for Sunday after feeling discomfort in the leg.

Molitor thinks Sano will at least be available off the bench.

“Whether he’s going to start or not, I still haven’t inked it in yet,” Molitor said.

Severino starts the wild-card game after going 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in a breakout regular season. He averaged 97.6 mph on his fastball – tops among qualified starters by nearly 2 mph – and paired it with a powerful slider and improved change-up.

Molitor, a member of the 3,000-hit club as a player, said he’d suggest his hitters do more guessing at the plate than usual.

“I don’t think that you go up there trying to hit all three of his pitches because that’s usually not a good mix,” Molitor said. “A guy that was comparable for me in his prime was Pedro (Martinez). I couldn’t hit all three pitches. I just had to try to own something.”

Minnesota faced Severino two weeks ago, chasing him after three runs in three innings.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.