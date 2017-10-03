Albany, New York-based CHA Consulting Inc. has acquired PDT Architects, an architectural, interior design and planning firm with 25 employees based in Portland, the companies said Tuesday.

PDT specializes in providing sustainable, high-performance design services to K-12 schools, health care facilities, corporations, municipalities, colleges and universities, and auditoriums and theaters in New England, according to a news release. The purchase price was not disclosed.

PDT’s founding partners, David Webster and Lyndon Keck, said the acquisition will give them a larger platform with which to implement their vision of “combining art and science to rethink, refine and reshape the built environment.” The company was founded in 1977.

CHA will “actively support PDT’s structure, processes and vision during this transition while allowing PDT to continue to manage daily operations,” CHA said in a statement. “CHA and PDT will work closely together to maximize the expertise of both firms in order to enhance our ability to provide world-class engineering and architectural services to CHA’s and PDT’s clients.”

