The town of Bucksport is hosting an open house on Oct. 17 to share redevelopment ideas for the former Verso paper mill site.

The meeting for the A.D.A.P.T. Bucksport Project will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Heart & Soul headquarters at 72 Main St. in Bucksport.

The plan will focus on the future of the 274-acre, former manufacturing facility and other land now owned by American Iron & Metal, a metal recycling company that purchased the property in 2015. AIM has prepared the land for future industrial redevelopment by eliminating the obsolete former paper manufacturing buildings, while preserving infrastructure. That includes a free-standing power plant, water, steam, landfill capacity and transportation infrastructure including a deep-water port and rail spur.

The town received an Environmental Protection Agency grant to help in the process.

“We are excited to have received this EPA grant to assist us in the redevelopment of the former Verso Paper Mill property,” said Susan Lessard, Bucksport town manager, in the release. “We want to hear what the residents of Bucksport would like to see and to evaluate those ideas with what our consultants learn from their in-depth research. Redeveloping this site is critical to the future of the community.”

More information about the project is available at www.adaptbucksport.com and www.facebook.com/adaptbucksport

