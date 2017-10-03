WACO, Texas — Baylor removed senior offensive lineman Ishmael Wilson and junior cornerback Jourdan Blake from the roster Tuesday, while 1,000-yard rusher Terence Williams remained with the Bears after an earlier social media post that indicated otherwise.

Coach Matt Rhule didn’t go into specifics about why Wilson and Blake were no longer with the Bears (0-5), but made a point to say there was “nothing criminal” involved in the decision.

“It’s just really about our program as we move forward,” Rhule said. “We wish them the best as they stay here and graduate.”

Williams, a 1,000-yard rusher last year who missed the first three games this season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, had a Snapchat post that included the phrase “It was nice while it lasted BU” followed by an emoji. He has 22 carries for 53 yards in two games this season.

Rhule said he met twice this week with Williams, and that the team’s leadership council comprised of players felt the running back deserved a second chance to stay with the team.

It wasn’t clear if Williams would play in the next game Oct. 14 at 15th-ranked Oklahoma State.

NOTRE DAME: Quarterback Brandon Wimbush has a walking boot on his right foot as No. 21 Notre Dame prepares for Saturday’s game at North Carolina.

The injury to the 228-pound junior, who has guided the Irish to a 4-1 start, came to light at a mandatory Sunday check-in following Saturday’s 52-17 home victory over Miami (Ohio). Wimbush later underwent a precautionary MRI and X-rays that revealed no structural or ligament damage.

“He experienced some foot soreness after the game, so we put him in a walking boot, which is fairly typical,” Coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday.

Kelly didn’t want to speculate whether Wimbush would be questionable or probable for the game against the Tar Heels.

BASKETBALL

KENTUCKY: A college basketball referee filed a federal lawsuit against a Kentucky media company, accusing it of creating conditions that led to the harassment of him and his family after he worked an NCAA Tournament game between Kentucky and North Carolina in March.

In his suit, John Higgins blamed Kentucky Sports Radio for helping incite death threats that frightened him and his family and defamatory messages on social media and in phone messages that disrupted his roofing business in suburban Omaha. The harassment came after Higgins worked Kentucky’s loss to the eventual champion Tar Heels in a regional final.

Kentucky Coach John Calipari was critical of the officiating in his postgame comments, a theme that was picked up on by commentators for Kentucky Sports Radio after the game.

The suit alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, tortious interference with a business and civil conspiracy. Higgins, who is seeking at least $75,000, did not return a message seeking comment.

LOUISVILLE: Vince Tyra hopes to add some continuity to an unstable situation, no matter how long – or brief – his time is as Louisville’s acting athletic director.

The university foundation board member was named the acting replacement for Athletic Director Tom Jurich, who is on paid administrative leave as the school addresses its involvement in a federal bribery investigation of men’s basketball recruits.

University interim president Greg Postel announced Tyra’s hiring nearly a week after Postel placed Jurich and basketball coach Rick Pitino on administrative leave following the school’s acknowledgment of inclusion in the federal probe .

“Whether you want to call it acting or interim, that’s something for Greg,” Tyra said.

Jurich is on paid leave and his status will be reviewed at the Oct. 18 trustee meeting. Pitino is on unpaid leave, and the athletic board voted Monday to proceed with firing him after 16 seasons as Cardinals coach.

