Sen. Susan Collins will decide next week whether to run for governor in 2018, as speculation and concern mount among her colleagues and supporters in Maine and the nation’s capital.

Collins, who would be the third and most moderate Republican to enter the race to succeed Gov. Paul LePage, has mulled leaving Washington, D.C. for some time but has also said she wants to serve where she can do the most good for Maine people. In the Senate, Collins has been a moderating force who wields considerable power in key areas, most recently as one of three Republicans who spoiled the party’s seven-year crusade to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Annie Clark, a Collins’ spokeswoman, said Collins, who is serving her fourth term in the Senate, will make her decision during Congress’ upcoming Columbus Day recess, which runs from Monday, Oct. 9 to Friday, Oct. 13.

Among pundits, pollsters and political journalists, Collins has been ranked among the most powerful women in the world and is frequently rated as among the most popular politicians in Maine. She won her last election with 67 percent of the statewide vote in 2014, or 118,796 more votes than LePage, who also won reelection that year.

A recent report in Politico, an online and print publication that focuses on Beltway politics, quoted a number of her Senate colleagues as saying they wanted her to stay there because she had become a powerful voice for moderate positions and a backstop against President Trump and more conservative elements of the party.

Collins has frequently told members of the Maine press corps that she has been truly undecided about a bid for the governor’s office. She repeated that point in the Politico report, noting her “voice and vote matter a great deal” in Washington but in Maine she could “work more directly on job creation.”

Were she to enter the race, Collins would join three other Republicans vying to replace LePage including State House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, of Newport; state Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, of Lisbon and former Maine Department of Health and Human Service Commissioner Mary Mayhew, of South China.

All three are more aligned with LePage’s more conservative base, who also turned out to support Trump in the state’s more rural and northern 2nd Congressional District in 2016 splitting the state’s four Electoral College votes for the first time in modern history. Collins is a native of the 2nd Congressional District and grew up in the far northern Maine city of Caribou.

LePage has been critical of Collins’ resistance to Republican efforts to repeal and replace the ACA and suggested she would likely back away from a race for the governor’s office.

If Collins does run, it would be her second attempt to become governor. In 1994, she won a 9-way Republican primary with 21 percent of the vote. But she finished third in the general election with 23 percent of the vote, behind independent Angus King, who won the race with 35 percent, and Democrat Joe Brennan, who finished second with 34 percent of the vote.

King, who now serves as an independent alongside Collins in the Senate, is among the colleagues courting her to stay in Washington, D.C., according to Politico.

Jack Faherty, a spokesman for King in Washington, D.C. confirmed that King had urged Collins to remain in the Senate.

“Sen. King considers Sen. Collins a terrific colleague, a dogged fighter for Maine people in Washington, and the kind of consensus builder that the Senate needs,” Faherty said. “Most importantly, he considers Sen. Collins a true friend. He considers serving alongside her to be a great privilege and of course he’s urged her to stay, but he knows that whatever decision she makes will be with the best interest of Maine in mind and he will respect that decision.”

David Farmer, a Portland blogger and Democratic political adviser, tweeted an image Tuesday of what he said was a leaked memo from Collins’ pollster that says she has a commanding lead against any potential rivals in a race for the governor’s office, including both Democrats and Republicans. The poll showed 70 percent of voters had a favorable opinion of Collins and 75 percent approve of her job performance.

Farmer, who is working with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Boyle, a former state senator, said he was sharing the memo because it showed Collins was seriously contemplating a bid for the office. “The fact that she spent the cash to do the poll is an indicator that she is thinking about it seriously,” Farmer said.

Although her Senate colleagues are apparently fretting over her potential departure, Collins could also postpone that decision because there are no legal prohibitions against remaining in the Senate while she campaigns for governor. Under the Maine constitution, Collins would not have to resign from the Senate until she takes the oath for the governor’s office.

The scenario of Collins running and becoming governor sets up the question of who would be appointed to fill the remaining two years of her Senate term, which ends in 2020. The governor has the authority to appoint a replacement.

Whether Collins could resign from the Senate and appoint her own replacement after being sworn in as governor, or whether that appointment would be left to LePage remains uncertain, although LePage has, at least once, ruled out the possibility that he would appoint Collins’ replacement were she to be elected governor.

LePage has also said he doesn’t believe Collins could win a Republican primary and if she wanted to run for governor would have to do so as an independent.

This story will be updated.

