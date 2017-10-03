South Portland police say their investigation into a hit-and-run crash that happened Monday night on Cummings Road has not resulted in an arrest.

Sgt. Kevin Gerrish said Tuesday that investigators have developed a few leads but so far have been unable to locate the driver who struck Stephanie Smith of Windham.

Smith had stopped her car to check on the well-being of Michele McDonald of Portland, whose Toyota Corolla had just hit a moose.

But a passing motorist clipped McDonald’s driver-side door and did not stop. Smith, who was behind the door, landed on the pavement.

Smith was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was listed in serious condition Tuesday night. McDonald was not hurt.

The crash took place around 7:30 p.m. Monday. South Portland police were unable to locate the moose.

