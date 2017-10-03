This week on the Podcast, politics reporter Scott Thistle joins Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich and columnist Bill Nemitz to talk about the political dynamics in a race where no one really knows how the votes will be counted. And ranked-choice voting is just one of the, “multiple messes on multiple fronts,” the state government will confront in the months ahead.

Related stories:

LePage was to meet with Trump today in Washington

Lucas St. Clair enters race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat

Podcast links:

Press Herald Podcast RSS Feed

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Android

Stream on Stitcher

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.