This week on the Podcast, politics reporter Scott Thistle joins Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich and columnist Bill Nemitz to talk about the political dynamics in a race where no one really knows how the votes will be counted. And ranked-choice voting is just one of the, “multiple messes on multiple fronts,” the state government will confront in the months ahead.
Related stories:
LePage was to meet with Trump today in Washington
Lucas St. Clair enters race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Podcast links: