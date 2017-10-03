More than 150 small business owners have vowed to support a referendum to expand Medicaid in Maine.

Maine voters will decide on Nov. 7 whether to approve Question 2, which would result in about 70,000 Mainers qualifying for Medicaid. Maine is one of 19 states – and the only New England state – that hasn’t expanded Medicaid. Attempts by the Legislature to do so have been vetoed by Gov. Paul LePage, a steadfast opponent of expansion. As a result supporters organized and put the issue on the ballot.

LePage contends that Maine can’t afford to expand the health coverage for low-income residents, which is called MaineCare in the state. Under his administration, the state has tightened eligibility for MaineCare for some adults.

But Question 2 proponents on Tuesday made an economic case for expansion at a news conference at the Hyatt Place hotel in Portland. The Maine Small Business Coalition – which weighs in on public policy initiatives that affect small businesses – has endorsed Question 2. The coalition is affiliated with Maine Peoples Alliance, a progressive group that helped to gather the voter signatures that put the expansion proposal on the ballot.

Will Ikard, coalition director, said that small businesses that employ low-wage workers often can’t afford insurance for their employees even if they wanted to provide it. Ikard said that Medicaid expansion is not only a moral issue, but would be helpful to small business owners because they would have healthier, more productive employees.

Tim Soley, owner of Hyatt Place Portland, said there’s “compelling moral, philosophical and business reasons demanding it.”

Soley said by forgoing Medicaid expansion, Maine is “shipping tax dollars off to wealthier states.”

The Maine Center for Economic Policy has estimated that 3,000 new jobs would be created if Medicaid were expanded.

Cate DiMarzio, who owns a Yarmouth behavioral health counseling business, said some of her clients move on and off of Medicaid, depending on their income and when Maine changes eligibility requirements. DiMarzio said when one of her clients loses insurance, she tries to keep seeing them anyway, but it’s difficult for her bottom line.

“That’s a good way to give back to the community, but I can’t carry too many of those (uninsured clients),” DiMarzio said.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.