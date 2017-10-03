COLLEGES

St. Joe’s edges Thomas in field hockey, 2-1

Libby Pomerleau broke a scoreless tie in the 48th minute with an unassisted goal on Tuesday as St. Joseph’s topped Thomas 2-1 in a nonconference field hockey game at Standish.

Kara Kelly added to the lead for the Monks (7-3) at the 68:02 mark, scoring off an assist from Alexandra Belaire.

MacKenzie Oberholzer had six saves for Thomas (1-8).

MEN’S SOCCER: Cam Clouse scored 1:10 into the game off an assist from Lucas Pereira, and Colby rolled past Husson 5-1 in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Kyle Douglas and Avery Helibron each added first-half goals to help the Mules (5-3-1) gain a 3-0 advantage heading into halftime.

D’Nye-Jha Sharrieff-Hayward scored an unassisted goal for Husson (5-5) in the 44th minute, but Garret Dickey and Paul Hawkins each added goals for Colby late in the second half.

• Eric Opoku scored a pair of goals in a span of 2:53 as Bates (4-1-2) shut out visiting Maine Maritime 2-0 in a nonconference match at Lewiston.

Andrew Coleman had eight saves for the Mariners (2-6-2).

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx are preparing for their second WNBA finals Game 5 in as many seasons. That only tells half of the story of how close the series has been.

The two teams have played 12 games total from Game 1 of last year’s finals through Game 4 on Sunday night. The cumulative score in those games is 908-908.

The two best teams in the league have one more game to play on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

TENNIS

DOPING: Davis Cup-winning tennis player Dan Evans will serve a one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine he said he kept in the pocket of a bag of toiletries.

The International Tennis Federation accepted that “inadvertent contamination” was responsible for Evans’ positive test at the Barcelona Open in April.

Evans explained to an ITF panel he had used a small amount of cocaine when not competing four days before the test.

CHINA OPEN: Rafael Nadal needed to save two match points before advancing to the second round at Beijing.

Nadal, playing for the first time since winning the U.S. Open title last month, rallied to beat Lucas Pouille 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Robert Yates, a pioneering NASCAR owner and engine builder who with Dale Jarrett won the 1999 Cup title, has died at 74. He was voted into the Hall of Fame in May and will be inducted next year.

Yates had liver cancer and son Doug Yates announced the death Monday night on Twitter.

CYCLING

DOPING: Italian cyclist Stefano Pirazzi has been banned for four years for a positive doping test ahead of the Giro d’Italia.

Pirazzi. 30, is suspended until May 3, 2021.

– From staff and news service report

