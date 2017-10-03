PORTLAND –– St. Luke’s Cathedral will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for those who wish to pray or be in a quiet place of solace, as part of a national time of prayer for victims of Sunday night’s shooting in Las Vegas. Cathedral clergy will also be available for conversation or a listening ear.

The bells of the cathedral will ring at noon and for the 12:10 service.

The group Bishops United Against Gun Violence is coordinating the ringing of bells at Episcopal churches around the countrry, timed to 9 a.m. Pacific time, or noon Eastern, on Tuesday. The bells will ring for the number of victims, and one additional time for the perpetrator of the violence.

St. Luke’s Cathedral is located at 143 State St., in Portland. For more information, call the Rev. Ben Shambaugh at 772-5434.

This story will be updated.

