South Portland continued its undefeated boys’ soccer season Tuesday, giving Coach Bryan Hoy his 100th career victory as the Red Riots defeated Cheverus 3-0 in an SMAA game.

Charlie Cronin scored twice and Kyle Patterson added a goal for South Portland (9-0-1) against the Stags (6-4).

PORTLAND 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Alex Millones scored midway through the first half from Sam Nkurunziza, and the Bulldogs (9-1) beat the Hawks (6-5) at Portland.

Zekariya Shaib and Emmanuel Yugu also scored.

Chase Gagnon had eight saves for Marshwood.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, POLAND 1: The Raiders (3-7) opened a 2-0 halftime lead and held off the Knights (0-10) at Fryeburg.

Gunner Gurnis opened the scoring for Fryeburg unassisted midway through the first half. Sam Darling made it 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the half.

Jacob Bernard scored early in the second half for Poland, but Noah Hart answered unassisted with 10 minutes to play.

Matthew Thebarge stopped 15 shots for the Knights. Henderson had three saves for Fryeburg.

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Charlie Driscoll set up Pablo Zapata for a goal midway through the second half as the Rangers (7-2) edged the Hawks (1-7-1) at Kittery.

Matt Day stopped six shots for Sacopee Valley. Jake Nielsen turned back four shots for Traip.

YARMOUTH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Eric LaBrie scored twice, including breaking a scoreless tie less than two minutes into the second half as the Clippers (10-0) beat the Patriots (3-6) at Gray.

Labrie’s second goal extended the lead to 2-0 midway through the second half. Luke Groothoff added a late goal.

Brannon Gilbert and Kyle Curtis combined to make 14 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

NOBLE 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Matt Chambers, Aidan Terravecchia and Nate DeWolf scored in the first half as the Knights (1-10) defeated the Tigers (1-9) at North Berwick.

Noah Safford needed six saves for the shutout.

FALMOUTH 2, SCARBOROUGH 1: Nate Arrants scored in the first overtime as the Yachtmen (8-2) defeated the Red Storm (7-3) at Falmouth.

Brandon Wasser scored 21 seconds into the second half for Scarborough to break a scoreless tie, but Tom Fitzgerald tied it for Falmouth.

Alvaro Fuentes Cantillana of Falmouth made two saves. Morgan Pratt of the Red Storm had 11.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, WINDHAM 1: Brogan Searle-Belanger scored in overtime – his second goal of the game – to lift the Golden Trojans (7-3) over the Eagles (1-9) at Windham.

Searle-Belanger opened the scoring from Chase Pierce with 29:15 remaining in the first half. Windham tied it when Tyler Woolston scored with 36 seconds left before halftime.

Searle-Belanger’s overtime score came with 2:13 remaining from Zach Ahmida.

Camden Labreque recorded 10 saves for Thornton. Alex Wilkins had eight for Windham.

GORHAM 6, KENNEBUNK 0: Kyle King had two of his game-high three goals in the second half as Gorham (7-1-1) pulled away from Kennebunk (2-8) at Gorham.

Nolan Brown assisted on King’s early goal, and Ryan Farr set up Andrew Rent as Gorham opened a 2-0 halftime lead.

Rent added a second-half goal from Kevin Mollison, and Alex Ousback rounded out the scoring from Jonathan Scribner.

Quinn Battagliese stopped 10 shots for Kennebunk, Trevor Gray and Clayton Bassingthwaite combined for eight saves for Gorham.

MESSALONSKEE 7, LAWRENCE 3: Ryan McCarthy and Jacob Perry each scored two goals, and Christian Alley added a goal and two assists as the Eagles (4-5-1) cruised past Lawrence (1-9-1) at Oakland.

Tucker Charles and Chase Warren each had a goal and an assist for Messalonskee. Christian Adams scored all three goals for Lawrence.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.