A former top chief in the U.S. Small Business Administration is now president of Village Candle.

Jeanne Hulit, who most recently was the head of Northeast Bank’s Community Banking Division, also served as acting administrator for the SBA on President Obama’s Cabinet. Hulit came to know the Wells-based candle and fragrance company through her banking relationships.

“I am passionate about helping grow small businesses and Village is a classic entrepreneurial success story. It’s an honor to help take this great brand to the next level,” said Hulit in a release announcing the appointment.

Three other executives were also appointed to new positions: Dana Schwarz, vice president, eCommerce and Brand Management; Erik Murer, vice president, Finance and Operations; and Kim Biggs, director of New Business Development.

Paul Aldrich, founder and CEO of Village Candle, said the new management team will help grow the 24-year-old company internationally, and into new home-fragrance markets.

“Retail—how, where and when people shop—is changing,” said Aldrich. “Our commitment to brand innovation and the shopping experience itself, will evolve the Village Candle brand forward in all of our shopping channels, not only toward our loyal consumer base but to attract a broader range of new consumers.”

Schwartz led ecommerce efforts for brands as Brookstone, ECCO Shoes and Ethan Allen Global Inc.

Murer brings extensive experience in supply chain, finance and international markets, most recently with Performance Sports Group. He also was a senior analyst for international markets for L.L. Bean Inc., focusing on ventures in Asia.

Biggs drove sales and other initiatives at Yankee Candle, Samsonite, Montblanc, Godiva Chocolatier and Clinique.

