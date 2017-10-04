BANGOR — A jury has begun deliberating the case of accused killer Robert Burton, charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his former girlfriend.

The case went into the hands of the jury Wednesday afternoon after the prosecution and defense presented closing arguments.

Burton’s frame of mind was like a “drawer of knives” when she shot and killed his former girlfriend in a jealous rage, Assistant attorney general John Alsop said in the state’s closing argument to the jury of nine men and six women at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Burton’s defense, meanwhile, argued that the defendant acted in self-defense after Stephanie Gebo shot him with a handgun she kept within reach in her bedroom. They say Burton is innocent and that if Burton had died that day, Gebo could have been trial.

Gebo, a 37-year-old mother of two, was shot to death with a pistol by Burton in her Parkman home in June 2015, according to police. She had broken up with Burton the previous weekend and was killed the day after Burton’s probation for a domestic violence conviction that had sent him to prison for 10 years ended.

The prosecution team has been painting a picture of Burton as an obsessive, jealous man who suspected his former girlfriend had been cheating on him when he murdered her.

Alsop, delivering his closing argument, told jurors that Burton was a man obsessed with jealousy — his anger palatable.

“His thoughts were like a drawer of knives,” he said.

This story will be updated.

