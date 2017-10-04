PITTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election.

Murphy faced a storm of criticism after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday he urged a woman with whom he was having an extramarital relationship to get an abortion. Murphy has been a strongly anti-abortion politician. The announcement comes four weeks after the Murphy admitted to an extramarital affair with a psychologist he grew close with when she worked to help pass his bill to increased treatment availability for mental illness.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.