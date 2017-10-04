PITTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election.
Murphy faced a storm of criticism after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday he urged a woman with whom he was having an extramarital relationship to get an abortion. Murphy has been a strongly anti-abortion politician. The announcement comes four weeks after the Murphy admitted to an extramarital affair with a psychologist he grew close with when she worked to help pass his bill to increased treatment availability for mental illness.