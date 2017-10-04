DOVER-FOXCROFT — An elementary music teacher from Dover-Foxcroft has been named Maine’s teacher of the year.

SeDoMoCha Elementary School music teacher Kaitlin Young learned she was Maine’s top educator during a surprise assembly on Wednesday. Young was one of 16 teachers from across the state selected to compete for the award.

The music instructor began teaching in 2010. Young currently teaches elementary students and instructs choral music to district middle school students. The educator recently earned her master’s degree in music education from The Hartt School, in Hartford, Connecticut.

Department of Education Commissioner Robert Hasson Jr. lauded Young’s “integrated teaching style” and passion for bringing arts to her students and the communicated.

Young will travel throughout the state to advocate for education as part of the award.

