A Eustis woman died Tuesday evening following an all-terrain vehicle crash in a remote area of Franklin County, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Krystle J. Lincoln, 25, was identified Wednesday as the person killed in the ATV crash in Coplin Plantation, the department said in a news release.

The crash occurred when Lincoln was operating a Kymco 300 ATV and it apparently rolled on top of her, according to the news release. She was wearing a helmet and had been operating the ATV alone in the plantation, which is near Eustis.

Lincoln was later found by friends when she did not return.

Border Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, and game wardens will be reconstructing the crash Wednesday. The department said the case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

