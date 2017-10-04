WELLS — With a handful of games remaining in the season, Freeport’s Jessie Driscoll has enough time to get back up to game speed after coming back from an injury.

If Wednesday night’s performance was an indication, she may not need many more contests.

The senior midfielder scored twice as the Falcons earned a 2-1 victory over Wells at Forbes Field.

Freeport improved to 7-3. The Warriors, who went winless last year, are still in the playoff hunt at 6-5.

“Today was the first day I felt she was finally back to herself,” Freeport Coach Elayna Girardin said. “That’s what she does – she’s fast, got those long legs and she does a good job of peppering (from) the back.”

Driscoll missed a few games with a deep thigh bruise and this was her third full game back. She adds another offensive threat behind leading scorer Catriona Gould, who saw a lot of attention from Wells.

On the eventual winner, Gould dribbled down the middle of the field and passed to Driscoll on her left, a few yards from the left post. Driscoll waited until goalie Lauren Bartlett (14 saves) committed and tucked the ball under her arm as she went down. The tally gave Freeport a 2-0 lead with 11:15 left in the game.

The Warriors battled back with a goal about 41/2 minutes later when Kenzie Foss ran onto a free kick at the left post and buried it. Delaney McDonnell served it from just past midfield on the right wing.

Wells kept the pressure on in the final minutes but couldn’t get the equalizer.

“I thought our girls played them well. We played right with them,” said Wells Coach Doug Cottis. “We had a good game plan coming in – we kept our shape and the girls stayed compact.

“Last year we would have been done (down 2-0). Our heads would have been down and we would have folded. But this team is completely different. … We fought to the end.”

The Gould-Driscoll connection helped Freeport grab a 1-0 lead 19:34 into the first half.

Gould found Driscoll on the left wing just outside the box. With Bartlett coming out and diving to thwart the shot, Driscoll’s drive hit the goalie. She then gathered the rebound, dribbled around the fallen goalie and found the back of the net.

“The first shot was not very good, right at the goalie,” Driscoll said. “But Catriona set me up on both goals beautifully with perfect passes. I just had to not shoot at the goalie.”

Freeport was able to bottle up the Warriors’ leading scorer, Hannah Cottis, who rarely had the ball without a player on her. Girardin employed Abbi King to mark her for the majority of the game. Abby Brier, Johanna Bogue Marlowe and Sarah Gray did the rest in front of goalie Carly Intraversato, who had to make five saves.

The game was played mostly in the middle of the field, as the Warriors’ defense was also stout. Senior defenders Olivia Durfee, Leah Tufts, Madison Szczygiel and McDonnell limited the visitor’s quality chances.

Girardin was impressed with how Wells competed.

“I expected them to battle, it’s always been a good rivalry in the past,” she said. “They always work hard and Wells teams never give up.”

