WINDHAM — Miranda Durcan scored with 18 seconds left in the second overtime Wednesday night to propel Kennebunk to a 2-1 victory against Windham in an SMAA girls’ soccer game.

Durcan scored off a rebound. Caitlin Wolff’s initial shot was saved by Windham goalie Kaitlyn Roberts.

“I just saw Caitlin going and I was like, ‘I’m going to go for it. That really was (Caitlin’s) goal. I was just there to finish. It was her hustle,” said Durcan.

Roberts was outstanding in goal for Windham (6-3-1), finishing with 12 saves.

“Kaitlyn (Roberts) played a great game tonight. She kept us in it,” said Windham Coach Deb Lebel.

Kennebunk (7-3-1) dominated both overtimes, when it outshot the Eagles, 4-0.

“These ladies are working hard at practice,” said Kennebunk Coach Shannon Cavanaugh. “We’ve been talking a lot about urgency, playing with urgency, and today they did.”

Wolff scored the first goal with 22:34 remaining in the first half, firing a shot straight on from long range that sailed over Roberts’ head and into the net.

Kennebunk took the 1-0 lead into halftime, outshooting Windham 9-7 in the first half.

“I feel like we’re pretty evenly matched teams. We would be happy to see (Kennebunk) again,” said Lebel.

The Eagles made it 1-1 just 6:40 into the second half. With the ball, Meghan Hoffses gained steam up the right side and blasted a shot that was turned away by Kennebunk goalie Adia Grogan.

The rebound caromed right to Hannah Kaplan of Windham, who was in front and put it in.

“I’m proud of our girls. It’s a battle and I thought we battled (Kennebunk) pretty well,” said Windham assistant coach Jeff Fish.

Grogan made seven saves for Kennebunk but none was greater than the one she made with 14:08 left in regulation.

Maggie Lloyd of Windham delivered a hard shot from the left side that looked as if it would give the Eagles the lead, but Grogan dove to her right and made an incredible stretched-out save.

Belle Skvorak played a solid defensive game for the Eagles.

“Belle Skvorak was unbelievable. I keep telling her she isn’t going to be in the paper because she doesn’t score. Most people don’t even (notice her) but she’s out there battling the whole time. As a coach, we love that,” said Fish.

Wednesday was homecoming for Windham but marked its first home loss.

The Eagles had won their first four home games of the season.

“It was definitely hard to walk into an environment like this. They have all this support out here,” said Cavanaugh.

“We’re getting down to the wire here, everyone wants to punch a ticket to the playoffs. Both teams had urgency and wanted it, we were just lucky enough to finish it off.”

