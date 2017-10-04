PORTLAND – The U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed Halsey Frank to be the next U.S. attorney for Maine.

Frank currently serves as an assistant U.S. attorney for Maine and is a career prosecutor who’s worked for the Department of Justice in both Maine and Washington, D.C.

The Senate confirmed Frank on Wednesday. Frank will fill the vacancy left by the departure of former U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty II, one of the U.S. attorneys fired by President Donald Trump in March.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins recommended Frank for the appointment. She created an eight-member panel of Maine attorneys and community leaders to vet candidates for Senate-confirmed vacancies in Maine.

Collins described Frank as an “intelligent, highly competent, experienced law enforcement professional.”

