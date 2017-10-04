When wide receiver Rae Carruth was convicted of conspiring to murder his pregnant girlfriend, fans stuck with the league.

When linebacker Ray Lewis was convicted of his part in a double murder, fans stuck with the league.

When linebacker Javon Belcher, a former University of Maine standout, killed his girlfriend and then himself, fans stuck with the league.

When Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was convicted of multiple murders, fans stuck with the league.

When kicker Josh Brown, running back Adrian Peterson, running back Ray Rice, defensive end Greg Hardy, quarterback Michael Vick, defensive end Jared Allen and a slew of other NFL players were accused and/or convicted of committing domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty, operating under the influence and other serious crimes, the fans stuck with the league.

After all that mayhem, over the years, it’s finally a peaceful protest that drives some NFL fans to dizzying levels of righteous indignation and moral outrage.

Maybe we should spend less time asking questions about players’ values and start asking just what, if anything, is going through some of these fans’ heads.

Jeremy Smith

Old Orchard Beach

