It seems to me that Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree are the first ones to complain about our president and whatever he proposes, but they are the last ones to offer any solutions.

Time to vote them out!

Mary Bird

North Yarmouth

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.