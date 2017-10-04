It seems to me that Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree are the first ones to complain about our president and whatever he proposes, but they are the last ones to offer any solutions.
Time to vote them out!
Mary Bird
North Yarmouth
