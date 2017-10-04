When we fail to clean up pet waste, and continue to use pesticides and herbicides on our gardens and lawns, the excess nitrogen runoff is not just unsightly. It’s also a threat to Maine’s shellfishing industry and the overall health of Casco Bay.
We all need to do our part.
Mary Ann Larson
Portland
