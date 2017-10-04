When we fail to clean up pet waste, and continue to use pesticides and herbicides on our gardens and lawns, the excess nitrogen runoff is not just unsightly. It’s also a threat to Maine’s shellfishing industry and the overall health of Casco Bay.

We all need to do our part.

Mary Ann Larson

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.