In connection with the University of Maine School of Law being named one of the eight ugliest university buildings in the United States (Sept. 30):

I would simply point out that in 20 to 30 years, the building will be considered retro, hip and “of an era,” which means that any efforts to tear it down will be met with outrage and protests. Remember, ugly is also in the eye of the beholder.

Rich Westley

Kennebunk

