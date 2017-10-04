PITTSBURGH — Alex Pietrangelo beat Matt Murray 1:15 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

The Blues recovered after letting a two-goal, third-period lead slip away. Pietrangelo’s shot from the slot hit Murray and slipped under the crossbar for his second goal of the game.

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist for the Blues. Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko also scored, and Jake Allen finished with 34 saves.

Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary scored 54 seconds apart in the third to tie it, but the Penguins couldn’t complete the comeback on a night the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions raised the franchise’s fifth Cup banner to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena.

Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta also scored for the Penguins. Murray stopped 28 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, JETS 2: Patrick Marleau scored twice in his Toronto debut in an opener at Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Marleau, 38, signed with Toronto as a free agent after 19 seasons with San Jose. He has 510 career goals.

Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk and William Nylander scored in a three-minute span of the first period. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 35 saves.

Mark Scheifele ended Andersen’s shutout bid midway through the third period, and Mathieu Perreault also scored for Winnipeg.

NOTES

JETS: Winnipeg agreed to terms on a $42 million, seven-year contract extension with forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

The extension begins a year from now and carries an average annual value of $6 million.

The 21-year-old Ehlers had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games for the Jets last season.

SABRES-CANADIENS TRADE: Buffalo acquired defenseman Zach Redmond in a trade that sent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to Montreal.

Redmond has nine goals and 29 assists in 130 NHL games split between Montreal, Colorado and Winnipeg. He will report to AHL Rochester.

Deslauriers, a hard-hitting forward who spent the past four seasons in Buffalo, was demoted to Rochester last month. He has 12 goals, 18 assists and 186 penalty minutes in 211 games.

DUCKS: Anaheim signed Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, locking up another young defenseman on its talent-rich blue line.

BLACKHAWKS: Bryan Bickell signed a one-day contract so he could retire with Chicago.

Bickell spent his first nine seasons with the Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cup championships. He was traded to Carolina in June 2016.

Bickell, 31, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last November and played in just 11 games with the Hurricanes. He announced his retirement in April and scored a memorable shootout goal in his final game.

CAPITALS: Washington signed winger Alex Chiasson to a $660,000, one-year contract.

WILD: Minnesota signed left wing Daniel Winnik to a one-year, $660,000 contract.

