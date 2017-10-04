The South Berwick Police Department said Wednesday that it is investigating “an untimely death” involving an employee of the South Berwick Pharmacy.

The pharmacy employee’s body was discovered at the business around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police statement.

The name of the deceased has not been released. Police said the individual’s body was discovered by town emergency personnel.

The pharmacy, located at 289 Main St., normally opens at 9 a.m. The business was closed Wednesday, but is expected to reopen on Thursday.

South Berwick police said the person’s death does not appear to be suspicious. The police department is working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The South Berwick Pharmacy/Seacost Compounding Inc. is an independently owned neighborhood pharmacy that specializes in prescription services, customizing prescriptions, home medical supplies and nutritional products, according to its website. It is owned and operated by Matthew Kenney.

“As always the community support is beyond appreciated. The pharmacy will be open tomorrow! Thank you for your continued support,” was the message posted Wednesday evening on the pharmacy’s Facebook page.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

