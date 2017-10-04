Five days after a Rochester, New Hampshire, man was shot and killed inside a Saco home, state police still have not revealed details about what led to the death of Michael Burns, why he was at the residence late at night and who shot him.

Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said Wednesday that officials are not likely to have an update on the shooting this week.

Investigators are still reviewing evidence, including the handgun, and conducting follow-up interviews, McCausland said.

“There are no new developments to talk about publicly,” he wrote in an email.

Burns, 53, was shot and killed inside the enclosed porch at 26 Nye St. The shooting was reported about 1:21 a.m. Saturday by the man who fired the gun.

The gunman, who has not been identified, was a resident at the two-family home and was not taken into custody following the shooting.

Police said two other people were home at the time of the shooting.

No one in the home, including the shooter, was acquainted with Burns.

A neighbor described the first-floor tenant as a friendly man in his 40s who is mechanically inclined and enjoyed chatting about their mutual interest in guns.

Marc St. Ours, who lives across the street from the duplex, said the tenant has lived there alone for several years, and helps to maintain the property, clearing snow and mowing the lawn, sometimes with a handgun holstered on his hip.

