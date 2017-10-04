ROCKLAND – A 39-year-old Rockland woman who was scheduled to be released in March died of an apparent suicide at the Knox County Jail on Monday.

Sheriff Donna Dennison confirmed that Shauna Landre was found hanged in a bathroom about noon on Monday.

There had been no indication that Landre was a threat to herself, the sheriff said. Landre was classified as a trustee and allowed to work on the grounds of the jail because of her minimum security classification.

Landre had been sentenced on a drug possession charge earlier this year.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office, the Maine State Police criminal investigation division, the Maine Department of Corrections, and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office were notified as is the protocol in such cases, the sheriff said.

