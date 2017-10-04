IOWA CITY, Iowa — The rapid-fire shooting that killed or injured hundreds of concertgoers in Las Vegas has highlighted the easy availability of ammunition magazines that allow shooters to fire dozens of shots without having to reload.

Gun-control advocates say magazines that can store and feed 30, 50 or even 100 bullets into firearms increase the potential carnage of an attack.

Ammunition magazines enable shooters to fire without having to reload. Associated Press/Rich Pedroncelli FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2013, file photo, a custom-made semi-automatic hunting rifle with a high-capacity detachable magazine is displayed at a gun store in Rocklin, Calif. Such magazines enable a shooter to fire to fire 30, 50 or even 100 bullets before having to reload. They have been used in previous mass shooting and are under scrutiny again after the Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, massacre in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry trade group, opposes such laws. It has argued that the rules infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens and do little to prevent crime.

It would not discuss its position in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.

Former Connecticut House Speaker Brendan Sharkey, who helped enact his state’s restrictions in 2013 after the Newtown killings, said he has heard no complaints about the law. He said there is bipartisan consensus that high-capacity magazines should be limited.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.