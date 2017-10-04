IOWA CITY, Iowa — The rapid-fire shooting that killed or injured hundreds of concertgoers in Las Vegas has highlighted the easy availability of ammunition magazines that allow shooters to fire dozens of shots without having to reload.
Gun-control advocates say magazines that can store and feed 30, 50 or even 100 bullets into firearms increase the potential carnage of an attack.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry trade group, opposes such laws. It has argued that the rules infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens and do little to prevent crime.
It would not discuss its position in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.
Former Connecticut House Speaker Brendan Sharkey, who helped enact his state’s restrictions in 2013 after the Newtown killings, said he has heard no complaints about the law. He said there is bipartisan consensus that high-capacity magazines should be limited.