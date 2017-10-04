GORHAM — Hallie Shiers scored 1:30 into overtime Wednesday night to lift Gorham to a 1-0 victory against Bonny Eagle in an SMAA girls’ soccer game.

After Maddy Johnson put Bonny Eagle (7-3) ahead 1-0 with an unassisted goal with 15 minutes left, Caitlin Chasse scored with two minutes left for Gorham (8-1-1) to force overtime.

Sydney Gillingham of Gorham and Michelle Rowe of Bonny Eagle each had 10 saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Natalie Farrell scored four goals as the Panthers (2-8) downed the Lions (0-9) at Yarmouth.

Helen Hamblett and Alev Yilmaz also scored.

SCARBOROUGH 2, NOBLE 0: Molly Murnane scored twice in the final 4:11 as the Red Storm (10-0) held off the Knights (4-4-2) at North Berwick.

Gaby Panagakos assisted on Murnane’s second goal.

Reagan Kelly had 25 saves for Noble. Emily Royce stopped four shots for Scarborough.

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, PORTLAND 0: Allyana Beaudoin scored in the 19th minute and the Trojans (4-7) held off the Bulldogs (3-6-1) at Portland.

WAYNFLETE 2, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Ava Farrar scored twice, including the winning goal with less than six minutes remaining, as the Flyers (5-3-1) rallied past the Seagulls (5-3-2) at Old Orchard Beach.

After Myah Hebert gave Old Orchard a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute, Farrar tied it three minutes later, then put in the winner just over 10 minutes later.

Kaitlyn Cote finished with five saves for Old Orchard Beach. Ya Stockford had three for Waynflete.

SOUTH PORTLAND 7, WESTBROOK 0: Meghan Graff scored midway through the first half and the Red Riots (4-3-3) pulled away with six second-half goals to beat the Blue Blazes (2-8) at Westbrook.

Six players scored in the second half for South Portland.

Jodi Sennett had 12 saves for Westbrook.

MARSHWOOD 6, DEERING 0: Casey Perry and Marin Smith each scored twice as the Hawks (8-1-1) cruised past the Rams (2-7-2) at South Berwick.

Rori Comes and Margaret Spear added goals.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 2, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Jessa Smith scored less than 15 minutes into the game and the Wildcats (9-2-1) beat the Raiders (4-9) at York.

York made it 2-0 when Bailey Oliver scored from Cassidy Reinertson with 10:45 to play.

Bridget Fahey had two saves for Fryeburg.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, GREELY 1: Tika Eastman scored 21 minutes into the second half, breaking a 1-1 tie as the Hawks (9-3) defeated Greely (6-5-1) at South Hiram.

Haiden Sawyer set up the winning goal, gaining the ball at the 25 and sending a through pass to Eastman for a clean drive.

Lexi Lajoie gave Sacopee a 1-0 lead after two minutes from Savanna Marlowe. Elizabeth Brown tied it six minutes later from Maddy Perfetti.

Haley Babb had six saves for the Hawks. Kylie Rogers blocked two shots for Greely.

BOOTHBAY REGION 10, HALL-DALE 1: Sydney Meader scored four goals as the Seahawks (11-1) cruised past the Bulldogs (3-10) at Boothbay Harbor.

Kayla Lewis and Chloe Arsenault added two goals each for Boothbay, which led 5-0 at halftime. Kaylee Magee had 18 saves for Hall-Dale.

YARMOUTH 1, LAKE REGION 0: Lydia Guay scored after time expired to lift Yarmouth (9-2-1) over the Lakers (7-6) at Naples.

The Clippers earned a penalty corner in the final seconds of regulation and Guay completed the play with a goal.

Cayte Tillotson had one save for the Clippers.

POLAND 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Bri Doucette scored twice, and Desiree Wante had a goal and two assists as the Knights (9-4) beat the Patriots (1-10-1) at Gray.

Autumn Willis and Olivia Bell also scored. Alicia Credit had 15 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

WINTHROP 7, LISBON 0: Kinli DiBiase scored four goals to lift the Ramblers (11-1-1) over the Greyhounds (3-8-1) at Lisbon Falls.

VOLLEYBALL

GORHAM 3, CHEVERUS 1: Meg Perry finished with 12 kills to lead Gorham (7-4) to a four-set victory (25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-11) over the Stags (1-10) at Portland.

Mary Jerome countered with 11 kills for Cheverus.

