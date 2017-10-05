Donald Trump startles and appalls me every day. Last Saturday, he tweeted: “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric(ity), roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”
Yes, Mr. President, Puerto Rico was totally destroyed – no electricity, no roads, no water, no food, no gasoline, no diesel fuel and no hope. Those shortages are not hindering the mission of the military and first responders from the mainland U.S. Alleviating those shortages is their mission!
Hugh Maynard
Bath